Softball: St. Bede finishes on top of TRAC East

The St. Bede Bruins punched their stamp on a 11-1 run as Three Rivers East champions, defeating Princeton, 15-5, on Thursday.
The Bruins finished 11-1 in the league, their lone blemish to Kewanee.
The Boilermakers took second place at 9-3 with Bureau Valley third at 7-5.
Rockridge repeat as undefeated TRAC West champions for the third straight year. The two-time defending Class 2A state champions are the top seed playing out of the Princeton Regional.
Morrison and Monmouth-Roseville meet today to finish out the league standings.
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|Overall
|St. Bede
|11-1
|19-6
|Kewanee
|9-3
|15-7
|Bureau Valley
|7-5
|13-12
|Newman
|6-6
|11-9
|Princeton
|4-8
|6-16
|Mendota
|3-9
|5-15
|Hall
|0-12
|1-21
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|Overall
|Rockridge
|12-0
|27-1
|Sherrard
|9-3
|16-7
|Riverdale
|8-4
|17-6
|Morrison
|5-6
|14-9
|Erie-Prophetstown
|5-7
|8-14
|Orion
|2-10
|7-23
|Monmouth-Roseville
|0-11
|5-17