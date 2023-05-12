May 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Softball: St. Bede finishes on top of TRAC East

Rockridge posts third straight undefeated run in TRAC West

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede Bruins logo

St. Bede Bruins logo

The St. Bede Bruins punched their stamp on a 11-1 run as Three Rivers East champions, defeating Princeton, 15-5, on Thursday.

The Bruins finished 11-1 in the league, their lone blemish to Kewanee.

The Boilermakers took second place at 9-3 with Bureau Valley third at 7-5.

Rockridge repeat as undefeated TRAC West champions for the third straight year. The two-time defending Class 2A state champions are the top seed playing out of the Princeton Regional.

Morrison and Monmouth-Roseville meet today to finish out the league standings.

Three Rivers EastConOverall
St. Bede11-119-6
Kewanee9-315-7
Bureau Valley7-513-12
Newman6-611-9
Princeton4-86-16
Mendota3-95-15
Hall0-121-21
Three Rivers WestConOverall
Rockridge12-027-1
Sherrard9-316-7
Riverdale8-417-6
Morrison5-614-9
Erie-Prophetstown5-78-14
Orion2-107-23
Monmouth-Roseville0-115-17