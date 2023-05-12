BCR roundup for Thursday, May 11, 2023: St. Bede teams complete sweep of Princeton

The St. Bede Bruins finished what they started this week, defeating the Princeton Tigers for the second time, 4-2, on Thursday at the Academy.
The Bruins scored all four runs in the third inning and Seth Ferrari shut out the Tigers until the seventh inning.
The win completed the sweep over the Tigers, wrapping up an 11-1 finish as league champions.
John Brady and Gus Burr (RBI) both singled in the third inning for the Bruins, who scored three unearned runs off Tiger ace Danny Cihocki (6 IP, 3 H, 10 K).
Ace Christiansen had three hits for the Tigers, including a RBI single in the seventh, and his brother, Augie, had two hits.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 16, Hall 2 (5): The Storm scored nine runs in the fifth inning to finish off a Three Rivers East win at Spring Valley on Thursday.
Carly Reglin (2-4, RBIs) and Madison Smith (3-4, 4 RBIs) each homered for the Storm. Landry Hitzler had three hits and three RBIs and Liana Ledergerber added two hits and a RBI.
Reglin was the winning pitcher, scattering three hits with 13 strikeouts.
St. Bede 15, Princeton 5: Reagan Stoudt belted three home runs and drove in six runs to lead the Bruins to the sweep of the Tigresses in Three Rivers East play Thursday at Abbot Davey Field at the Academy. Stoudt was also the winning pitcher
Bella Pinter (2-4, 2 RBIs) and Lily Bosnich (2 RBIs) also homered and Addi Bontz and Madelyn Torrance doubled for the Bruins put the finishing touches on their TRAC East championship.
Isa Ibarra (3 RBIs) and Caroline Keutzer each had two hits for Princeton.
BOYS TENNIS
Morris 3, Princeton 2: The Tigers got wins from Chase Sims (17-1) at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1) and the No. 3 doubles of Asa Gartin and Josh Orwig (6-1, 6-2). Princeton’s Tyson Phillips was handed his first loss in 18 matches, falling to Connor Barth 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.