May 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Baseball: St. Bede finishes off TRAC East title at 11-1

Orion charges to TRAC West crown

By Kevin Hieronymus
The St. Bede Bruins clinched the Three Rivers East championship by defeating Princeton, 2-0, on Tuesday. The Bruins will leaving the TRAC to return to the Tri-County Conference next year.

The St. Bede Bruins finished off a 11-1 run in their last dance in Three Rivers East to win the league championship with a 4-2 win over Princeton on Thursday.

The Hall Red Devils claimed second place at 9-3 with Thursday’s 6-0 win over Buueau Valley.

The Tigers settled for third place at 8-4.

Orion swept a double header over Morrison (10-0, 14-2) to wrap up the TRAC West crown at 10-2.

Monmouth-Roseville beat Sherrard, 6-1, and can forced a tie for second place at 9-3 with the Tigers with a win over Morrison Friday.

Postseason play starts next week.

Here’s a look at the conference standings:

Three Rivers East baseballConAll
St. Bede11-119-5
Hall9-319-8
Princeton8-416-6
Newman8-416-8
Bureau Valley2-1012-12
Kewanee2-105-19
Mendota2-105-13
Three Rivers West baseballConAll
Orion10-222-8
Sherrard9-321-6
Monmouth-Roseville8-314-9-1
Riverdale5-76-14
Rockridge5-77-17
Morrison2-94-14
Erie-Prophetstown2-102-20