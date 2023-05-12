Baseball: St. Bede finishes off TRAC East title at 11-1

The St. Bede Bruins finished off a 11-1 run in their last dance in Three Rivers East to win the league championship with a 4-2 win over Princeton on Thursday.
The Hall Red Devils claimed second place at 9-3 with Thursday’s 6-0 win over Buueau Valley.
The Tigers settled for third place at 8-4.
Orion swept a double header over Morrison (10-0, 14-2) to wrap up the TRAC West crown at 10-2.
Monmouth-Roseville beat Sherrard, 6-1, and can forced a tie for second place at 9-3 with the Tigers with a win over Morrison Friday.
Postseason play starts next week.
Here’s a look at the conference standings:
|Three Rivers East baseball
|Con
|All
|St. Bede
|11-1
|19-5
|Hall
|9-3
|19-8
|Princeton
|8-4
|16-6
|Newman
|8-4
|16-8
|Bureau Valley
|2-10
|12-12
|Kewanee
|2-10
|5-19
|Mendota
|2-10
|5-13
|Three Rivers West baseball
|Con
|All
|Orion
|10-2
|22-8
|Sherrard
|9-3
|21-6
|Monmouth-Roseville
|8-3
|14-9-1
|Riverdale
|5-7
|6-14
|Rockridge
|5-7
|7-17
|Morrison
|2-9
|4-14
|Erie-Prophetstown
|2-10
|2-20