Princeton’s Lexi Bohms follows brothers’ footsteps to Sauk Valley

Reece and Zach Bohms both ran for Sauk Valley College.
Lexi Bohms is going to follow her brothers’ footsteps there.
The Princeton High School senior has signed to run cross country and track for the Skyhawks next season. She is the two-time BCR Female Cross Country Runner of the Year.
She said her brothers played an important role in her decision.
“Both of my older brothers have attended and ran there before and both have had only positive things to say about the school as well as the athletic program there,” Bohms said.
Bohms, who will be running in the Class 2A Track Sectional at Galesburg, plans to study business at Sauk.