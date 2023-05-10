BCR roundup for Tuesday, May 9: Hall baseball cruises to 13-1 win at Bureau Valley

The Hall Red Devils baseball team defeated host Bureau Valley 13-1 in five innings in Three Rivers East play Tuesday in Manlius.
Ashton Pecher led the Hall hit parade with three hits and two RBIs. Mac Resetich (RBI), Kyler Lapp (3 RBIs), Payton Dye and Hunter Meagher (RBI) each added two hits and Max Bryant and Evan Stefaniak added RBI hits each.
The Red Devils (18-8, 8-3) scored six runs in the first and second innings and one more in the third.
Pecher pitched four innings, allowing five hits with one walk and six strikeouts for the win.
Elijah Endress led the Storm with two hits and drove in their only run in the first inning.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 16, Hall 0: The Storm scored nine runs in the first and six more in the second on the way to a Three Rivers East victory in 3 1/2 innings Tuesday at Manlius.
Madison Smith hit a three-run homer batting for the second time in the first inning and Liana Ledergerber had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Storm at the plate. McKinley Canady, Callie Schoff and Olivia Eckberg each added RBI hits.
Smith (2.1 IP) and Carly Reglin (1.2 IP) combined for a four-inning no-hitter.
St. Bede 8, Princeton 2: The Bruins took an early 6-0 lead and cruised to a Three Rivers East victory Tuesday at Little Siberia Field in Princeton.
Ella Hermes earned the win in the circle, allowing three hits, two unearned runs and one walk with 13 strikeouts.
Addie Bontz had two hits and two RBIs while Bella Pinter (2), Maddy Dalton and Ava Balestri each drove in runs for St. Bede.
Caroline Keutzer, Kelsea Klingenberg and Sylvie Rutledge each hit safely for Princeton.