May 10, 2023
Shaw Local
Baseball: St. Bede clinches TRAC East, three teams view for title in TRAC West

Sherrard, Orion, Mon-Rose in the hunt in TRAC West

By Kevin Hieronymus
The St. Bede Bruins clinched the Three Rivers East championship by defeating Princeton, 2-0, on Tuesday. The Bruins will leaving the TRAC to return to the Tri-County Conference next year.

The St. Bede Bruins (10-1) clinched the Three Rivers East baseball championship with Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Princeton.

The Tigers and the Hall Red Devils are tied for second at 8-3.

Three teams still remain in the hunt in the TRAC West - Sherrard (9-2), Orion (8-2) and Monmouth-Rosevile (8-2).

Mon-Rose beat Sherrard, 4-1, on Monday. They will meet again Thursday with the Titans closing out with Morrison (2-7) on Friday.

Orion and Morrison will play a double header on Thursday.

Postseason play starts next week.

Here’s a look at the conference standings:

Three Rivers East baseballConAll
St. Bede10-118-5
Hall8-318-8
Princeton8-316-5
Newman8-416-8
Bureau Valley2-912-11
Kewanee2-94-18
Mendota1-104-13
Three Rivers West baseballConAll
Sherrard9-221-5
Orion8-220-7
Monmouth-Roseville8-313-9-1
Riverdale5-76-14
Rockridge4-76-17
Morrison2-74-12
Erie-Prophetstown2-92-19