Baseball: St. Bede clinches TRAC East, three teams view for title in TRAC West

The St. Bede Bruins (10-1) clinched the Three Rivers East baseball championship with Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Princeton.
The Tigers and the Hall Red Devils are tied for second at 8-3.
Three teams still remain in the hunt in the TRAC West - Sherrard (9-2), Orion (8-2) and Monmouth-Rosevile (8-2).
Mon-Rose beat Sherrard, 4-1, on Monday. They will meet again Thursday with the Titans closing out with Morrison (2-7) on Friday.
Orion and Morrison will play a double header on Thursday.
Postseason play starts next week.
Here’s a look at the conference standings:
|Three Rivers East baseball
|Con
|All
|St. Bede
|10-1
|18-5
|Hall
|8-3
|18-8
|Princeton
|8-3
|16-5
|Newman
|8-4
|16-8
|Bureau Valley
|2-9
|12-11
|Kewanee
|2-9
|4-18
|Mendota
|1-10
|4-13
|Three Rivers West baseball
|Con
|All
|Sherrard
|9-2
|21-5
|Orion
|8-2
|20-7
|Monmouth-Roseville
|8-3
|13-9-1
|Riverdale
|5-7
|6-14
|Rockridge
|4-7
|6-17
|Morrison
|2-7
|4-12
|Erie-Prophetstown
|2-9
|2-19