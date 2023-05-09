Girls sectional previews: Area athletes bring top seeds to sectionals

The area Class 1A girls track & field teams have been sent to the Erie Sectional and Princeton has been sent to Galesburg in Class 2A. Here is a rundown of how the area teams and athletes stack up:
At Erie (1A)
When: Wednesday - field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 5:30 p.m.
Local teams: Alleman, Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio, Bureau Valley, Hall, Putnam County, St. Bede. Other teams: Earlville, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Indian Creek, Milledgeville, Morrison, Ottawa Marquette, Riverdale, Rock Island, Rockridge, Sherrard, Sterling Newman, West Carroll.
Worthy of note: St. Bede senior Anna Lopez, is a returning state medalist in the triple jump (7th) and state qualifier in the long jump and 100 meters. The reigning BCR Female Track Athlete of the Year is seeded second best in the sectional and state in the triple jump at 36-3 1/2. She has also topped the qualifying mark in the 100. ... Amboy junior Elly Jones is a double returning state medalist, placing ninth in the triple jump and 100HH last year. She also qualified in the long jump and 300. She has a good shot to return in all four events, coach Michael Robinson said. Jones has the top sectional seed in the 100 HH at 16.17. ... BV senior Jillian Hulsing and ALO freshmen Jillian Anderson (Ohio) have both hit the qualifying mark (5-foot) in the high jump. ... St. Bede has topped the standard in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays with Sierah Shaver, Rubi De La Torre, Lily Bosnich and Lopez. Bureau Valley is near the qualifying mark for the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. ... Hall’s top hopeful is senior sprinter Promise Giacometti. “It will be a tough meet. There are several good squads and a lot of good times, heights, and distances. We will definitely need to show up and perform our best to give ourselves a shot in all our events,” Hall coach Nick Hanck said.
At Galesburg (2A)
When: Thursday - field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 6 p.m.
Local teams: Kewanee, Princeton. Other teams: Canton, Dunlap, East Peoria, Galesburg, Geneseo, IVC, Limestone, Macomb, Monmouth-Roseville, Peoria, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods.
Worthy of note: Princeton will face some strong competition at Class 2A level, including nine schools from the Peoria area, but as many as four athletes have either matched or are approaching qualifying standards. Junior Morgan Foes has been over the qualifying marks by plenty in both the discus, the top seed at 128-5 1/4, and the shot put, the third seed at 37-2. She set the school record in the discus on her very first throw of the season. Freshman Camryn Driscoll, who was an IESA state champion a year ago, has been right on the qualifier in the 400 dash with a BCR Honor Roll best 1:00.64, the sixth seed coming in. Junior Miyah Fox is knocking on the door in the 100 hurdles, just 0.12 off the 16.48 qualifier with a time of 16.60, the fifth best time at sectional. Junior Morgan Richards has been within three inches in the shot and six feet in the discus. “We just hope for good weather and conditions,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said. ... The Tigresses were sent to Galesburg (86 miles) rather than the 2A sectional half the distance at Sterling (40 miles).
State qualifying standards and those local girls who have met them:
Long jump - 16-5, 16-11 (none)
High jump - 5-0, 5-1 (Jillian Hulsing, BV/Sr., 5-1; Jillian Anderson, ALO/Fr., 5-0 3/4)
Triple jump - 33-5, 34-8 (Anna Lopez, SB/Sr., 36-3 1/2)
Pole vault - 9-1, 9-9 (none)
Shot put - 33-5, 35-5 (Morgan Foes, P/Jr., 37-2)
Discus - 110-5, 111-0 (Morgan Foes, P/Jr., 128-5 1/4)
100 - 12.95, 12.70 (Anna Lopez, SB/Sr., 13.1)
200 - 26.96, 26.29 (none)
400 - 1:01.87, 1:00.71 (Camryn Driscoll, P/Fr., 1:00.64)
800 - 2:28.15, 2:25.63 (none)
1,600 - 5:39.90, 5:26.27 (none)
3,200 - 12:26.55, 11:47.44 (none)
100HH - 16.73, 16.48 (Elly Jones, ALO/Jr., 16.17)
300IH - 49.47, 48.55 (none)
4x100 - 52.20, 50.59 (St. Bede - Shaver, Lopez, R. De La Torre, Bosnich, 51.64)
4x200 - 1:51.76, 1:48.52 (none)
4x400 - 4:19.68, 4:13.85 (none)
4x800 - 10:35.87, 10:13.76 (none)