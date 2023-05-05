BCR sports roundup for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Miyah Fox won the 100-meter hurdles Thursday to help the Princeton girls track and field team place third in the Three Rivers Conference Meet in Erie.
Fox ran a personal best 16.6 seconds.
Sherrard won with 160.5 points, the Tigers finished with 86, St. Bede (67) placed fourth, Bureau Valley (44) was sixth, Hall (28.5) was 11th and Mendota (2) was 14th.
Princeton also got runner-up finishes from Morgan Foes in the shot put (11.33 meters), Camryn Driscoll in the 400 (1:01.04) and Paige Jesse, Kiana Brokaw, Lexi Bohms and Driscoll in the 4x800 (11:17.2).
For St. Bede, Lily Bosnich won the 300 hurdles in a personal best 49.6 seconds and ran with Sierah Shaver, Anna Lopez and Emerald De La Torre to win the 4x100 (51.55) and the 4x200 (1:49.96).
Lopez won the long jump (4.94 meters) and placed second in the triple jump (10.72 meters).
Bureau Valley’s Jilliam Hulsing cleared 1.48 meters to place second in the high jump.
For the Red Devils, Promise Giacometti placed third in the 100 (13.46) and fourth in the 200 (28.12) and 400 (1:04.46).
BASEBALL
Hall 11, Kewanee 0 (6 inn.): Joel Koch hit a home run and drove in four runs as the Red Devils cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.
Ashton Pecher was 1 for 3 and scored three runs for Hall, while Evan Stefaniak doubled and scored twice.
Max Bryant earned the win, allowing four hits in four scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking three.
Newman 10, Princeton 4: Noah LaPorte was 1 for 3 and scored two runs as the Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Ace Christiansen doubled and scored a run, while Tyler Forristall was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.
Danny Cihocki took the loss as he gave up four runs on six hits while striking out 12 and walking two in 4 2/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
St. Bede 12, Bureau Valley 1 (6 inn.): Addie Bontz went 3 for 4 with a home run, four runs and two RBIs as the Bruins cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.
Ella Hermes went 3 for 5 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs, while Maddy Dalton was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run.
Reagan Stoudt threw a complete game, allowing one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Emily Wright was 1 for 3 and drove in the only run for the Storm.
Newman 13, Princeton 10: Makayla Hecht was 3 for 3 with four runs as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Isa Ibarra was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs for Princeton, while Samantha Woolley was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Kewanee 15, Hall 0 (4 inn.): The Red Devils did not have a hit in the Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 3, Streator 2: The Tigers swept the singles matches in a win in Streator.
Tyson Phillips won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, while Chase Sims won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Princeton’s No. 3 doubles team of Asa Gartin and Josh Orwig won 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ottawa 6, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants were shut out in Spring Valley.