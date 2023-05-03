May 03, 2023
Notebook: Area ball teams learn seeds/pairings for postseason

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall head baseball coach Tom Keegan coaches his team against Ottawa on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Ottawa High School.

Hall head baseball coach Tom Keegan and the Red Devils drew the No. 3 subsectional seed, assigned to the Orion Regional (Scott Anderson)

Area baseball and softball teams have learned their seeds and assignments for the upcoming postseason.

Here’s a look:

1A baseball: St. Bede (17-5) will take the No. 3 seed to the Marquette regional which is headed by the Crusaders (20-2), the No. 1 seed for the Elgin Harvest Academy subsectional A. The Bruins will face the winner of the No. 9 Somonauk/No. 5 Yorkville Christian in semifinal play on Thursday, May 18. Marquette will draw the winner of the No. 8 Somonauk/No. 7 Serena opener on Wednesday, May 17.

Regional host Putnam County (13-10) received the No. 4 seed and will play the No. 12 Earlville at No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock (12-10) winner in semifinal play on May 18.

2A baseball: The Hall Red Devils (15-6) drew the No. 3 seed and a trip to play in the Orion Regional. They will face the winner of the No. 9 Alleman (3-11) at No. 7 Riverdale (5-13) game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. The host Chargers (19-5) drew the No. 2 seed and a semifinal date between the No. 10 Rockridge (3-16)/No. 6 Mercer County (10-11) winner.

While Hall heads west, No. 2 Sherrard (18-4) criss-crosses the Red Devils to head to the Princeton Regional to face the quarterfinal winner between No. 11 Erie-Prophetstown (2-16) and No. 8 Kewanee (3-16). The host and No. 4 seeded Tigers will face rival No. 5 Bureau Valley (12-8) in semifinal play on Thursday, May 18 at Prather Field.

St. Bede's Reagan Stoudt connects for a double against Bureau Valley on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Bede Academy.

Reagan Stoudt and St. Bede drew the No. 1 seed for its own subsectional (Scott Anderson)

1A softball: St. Bede (17-5) is hosting the 1A sectional and drew the No. 1 seed in the subsectional A to help get it there. The Bruins will first play at the Annawan-Wethersfield Regional against the No. 10 Midland/No. 9 Lowpoint-Washburn winner in semifinal play on Tuesday, May 16.

PC (14-6) drew the 5 seed and a trip to the Sterling Newman regional to face the host Comets (10-8) on May 17.

2A softball: The three local 2A teams will play out of the Princeton regional. On Monday, May 15, No. 11 Hall (1-17) will play at No. 6 Bureau Valley (11-10) while No. 7 Princeton (6-12) will host No. 8 Mendota (5-11). Two-time defending state champ Rockridge (21-1) will meet the Princeton/Mendota winner on May 16 while No. 4 Kewanee will draw the Hall/BV winner on May 17.