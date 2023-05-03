Notebook: Area ball teams learn seeds/pairings for postseason

Area baseball and softball teams have learned their seeds and assignments for the upcoming postseason.
Here’s a look:
1A baseball: St. Bede (17-5) will take the No. 3 seed to the Marquette regional which is headed by the Crusaders (20-2), the No. 1 seed for the Elgin Harvest Academy subsectional A. The Bruins will face the winner of the No. 9 Somonauk/No. 5 Yorkville Christian in semifinal play on Thursday, May 18. Marquette will draw the winner of the No. 8 Somonauk/No. 7 Serena opener on Wednesday, May 17.
Regional host Putnam County (13-10) received the No. 4 seed and will play the No. 12 Earlville at No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock (12-10) winner in semifinal play on May 18.
2A baseball: The Hall Red Devils (15-6) drew the No. 3 seed and a trip to play in the Orion Regional. They will face the winner of the No. 9 Alleman (3-11) at No. 7 Riverdale (5-13) game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. The host Chargers (19-5) drew the No. 2 seed and a semifinal date between the No. 10 Rockridge (3-16)/No. 6 Mercer County (10-11) winner.
While Hall heads west, No. 2 Sherrard (18-4) criss-crosses the Red Devils to head to the Princeton Regional to face the quarterfinal winner between No. 11 Erie-Prophetstown (2-16) and No. 8 Kewanee (3-16). The host and No. 4 seeded Tigers will face rival No. 5 Bureau Valley (12-8) in semifinal play on Thursday, May 18 at Prather Field.
1A softball: St. Bede (17-5) is hosting the 1A sectional and drew the No. 1 seed in the subsectional A to help get it there. The Bruins will first play at the Annawan-Wethersfield Regional against the No. 10 Midland/No. 9 Lowpoint-Washburn winner in semifinal play on Tuesday, May 16.
PC (14-6) drew the 5 seed and a trip to the Sterling Newman regional to face the host Comets (10-8) on May 17.
2A softball: The three local 2A teams will play out of the Princeton regional. On Monday, May 15, No. 11 Hall (1-17) will play at No. 6 Bureau Valley (11-10) while No. 7 Princeton (6-12) will host No. 8 Mendota (5-11). Two-time defending state champ Rockridge (21-1) will meet the Princeton/Mendota winner on May 16 while No. 4 Kewanee will draw the Hall/BV winner on May 17.