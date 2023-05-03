BCR roundup for Tuesday, May 2, 2023: Hall hit men belt 17 hits, 3 homers in win over Riverdale

The Hall Red Devils banged out 17 hits, including three home runs, en route to a 25-13 win in six innings over host Riverdale in a Three Rivers baseball crossover at Port Byron on Tuesday.
Mac Resetich led the Hall hit parade with a perfect 6 for 6 day with two home runs, six RBIs and five runs scored out of the leadoff hole.
Ashton Pecher added three hits and three RBIs and Kyler Lapp (RBI) and Payton Dye (3 RBIs) added two hits each. Joel Koch (HR, 2 RBIs), Hunter Meagher (3 RBIs) and Dom Galetti (HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs) also contributed.
Galetti was the winning pitcher with three innings in relief of Koch, the starter.
SOFTBALL
Mendota 17, Princeton 12: The Trojans trailed 9-7, but rallied for 10 runs in the sixth inning to post the come-from-behind win at Mendota Tuesday.
Princeton outhit Mendota, 16-12, but committed 12 errors.
Isa Ibarra went 4 for 5, including a homer and two doubles and drove in seven runs for the Tigresses. Kelsea Klingenberg and Sylvie Rutledge (double, triple, 3 RBIs) also had four hits and Makayla Hecht added two hits with a RBI.
Emma Schultz (3 RBIs), Madelyn Becker (4 RBIs) and Kirby Bond (2 RBIs) each had two hits for Mendota.
BOYS TENNIS
L-P 3, Princeton 2: L-P won the No. 3 doubles match to take Tuesday’s meet at Princeton. The Tigers got singles wins from Tyson Phillips (6-2, 6-3) and Chase Sims 6-2, 6-0).