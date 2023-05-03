Baseball: St. Bede’s coach Bill Booker takes aim on 500th career win

Veteran St. Bede baseball coach Bill Booker is approaching a milestone in his distinguished career.
With one more win, Booker will notch his 500th career victory.
Booker has won 124 games to date in eight seasons at the Academy. He led the Bruins to a fourth-place finish at state in his first season and has won three regionals and one sectional in seven years.
He was 375-265-5 in 20 years at rival LaSalle-Peru, leading the Cavaliers to a state runner-up finish in 2012 and a fourth-place state finish in 2009. He had two 33-plus win seasons and eight 21-plus win seasons with the Cavs.
Booker and the Bruins will get their next shot at the milestone mark today at Bureau Valley. The Bruins edged the Storm, 2-1, on Monday.
Game time is 4:30 p.m.