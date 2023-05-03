Baseball: Princeton cashes in all of its chances, piles up 14 runs in win over Mendota

MENDOTA - Everything that went well for the Princeton Tigers didn’t go well for the Mendota Trojans on a blustery day on the Mendota High School campus Tuesday.
The Tigers scored 14 runs on 12 hits while the Trojans, depending on who’s scorebook you used, committed as many as 11 errors as the Tigers cruised to a 14-2 win in Three Rivers East baseball action.
“It was a good day to be a Tiger. Feeling pretty good about things right now. The guys are playing well and have a lot of enthusiasm,” Tiger coach Wick Warren said.
Freshman southpaw Tyler Forristall was the beneficiary of the Tigers’ offense and defense, picking up the win with three scoreless innings on two hits and three strikeouts. He was backed by Landon Koning, who allowed two hits and two runs (none earned) and Jordan Reinhardt, who threw a scoreless inning in relief.
“It feels great. Having a really good defense behind me and a really good catcher is a really good feeling to go out there and get the job done,” Forristall said.
Forristall doesn’t give it a second thought being a freshman pitching varsity ball.
“Not at all. Just another kid coming out here playing baseball. That’s all it is, basically,” he said.
Augie Christiansen and the Tigers didn’t waste time, pushing across seven runs in the top of the first on four hits and three Mendota errors. The first six batters reached with five runs being scored with just 12 pitches being thrown by the Trojans Izaiah Nanez.
Christiansen led off with a triple just inside the right field foul line and scored on a hit by Jordan Reinhardt. Ryan Brucker followed with a base hit, Ace Christiansen brought in a run with a fielder’s choice and walks to Noah LaPorte and Jimmy Starkey (with the bases loaded) kept the merry go around going.
Two errors and two hits, including a RBI single by William Lott plated another run in the fourth.
Princeton put the 10-run rule in play by scoring six runs on six hits and two more Mendota errors. Reinhardt, Ace Christiansen and LaPorte delivered RBI hits as the Tigers pushed ahead to 14-2.
First-year Mendota coach Cody Zinke, didn’t need to look stat man’s Bill Schwabeland’s numbers. He already knew it wasn’t pretty.
“I think we have double-digit errors, I think I heard. I didn’t want to know,” he said. “We’re going to make errors. Every high school team is going to make errors, but you can’t let those errors build up. I think we let that happen today. We let one error, become two errors and it just kind of spiraled from there.
“It was a tough game all around. The wind was tough and played into it, but 11 errors is too many.”
Zinke, a 2013 Mendota grad and former Trojan, said Princeton putting up seven runs didn’t help things either.
“I don’t know what their strikeouts were, but they didn’t have very many. They came ready to hit today, especially in that first inning,” he said. “At the high school level, in my opinion, that’s half the battle. Teams are going to make errors. Teams are going to make mistakes in the field. We’ve got to make the plays. They had a couple hard-hit balls, but there were multiple plays we could have, should have made.
“Props to them. They came out ready to play.”
Augie Christiansen, Reinhardt, Danny Cihocki and LaPorte each had two hits for the Tigers and Ace Christiansen had two RBIs with a fielder’s choice and one hit. Augie Christiansen and Cihocki had doubles.
Four different Mendota players hit safely, including Braiden Freeman, who doubled.