BCR roundup for Monday, May 1: Ella Hermes, St. Bede edge Bureau Valley

Ella Hermes and St. Bede held off Bureau Valley for a Three Rivers East 3-2 victory at Abbot Davey Field at the Academy.

Hermes went the distance with 13 strikeouts, allowing four hits and two earned runs to earn the win.

Reagan Stoudt had two hits and a RBI, Bella Pinter had a hit and RBI and Addie Bontz tripled for the Bruins.

Lesleigh Maynard and Carly Reglin had two hits each for the Storm. Madison Smith, who struck out 10 in six innings, took the loss for BV.

St. Bede's Ella Hermes delivers a pitch to Bureau Valley on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Kewanee 20, Hall 1: The Boilers cruised past the Red Devils in Three Rivers East play in Spring Valley.

Newman 12, Princeton 9: The Tigresses battled, playing to an 8-7 game through four innings, before falling in Three Rivers East play at Little Siberia.

Freshmen Caroline Keutzer and Izzy Gibson (2 RBIs) led PHS with three hits each and Mayala Hecht (2 RBIs), Kelsea Klingenberg and Isa Ibarr had two hits each and Sam Woolley had a hit and RBI.

BASEBALL

Hall 11, Kewanee 1 (6 inn.): Mac Resetich hit for the cycle, drove in four runs and scored four runs to lead the Red Devils to a Senior Night victory at Kirby Park Monday.

Ashton Pecher went 2 for 4 with a double two RBIs and two runs and also earned the win on the mound, giving up one earned run on four hits in 3 1/3 inning.

Hall seniors recognized on Senior Night were Riley Coble, Dom Galetti, Kyler Lapp, Hunter Meagher, Joe Schrader, Pecher and Resetich.

Princeton 13, Newman 3 (6 inn.): The Tigers belted three home runs and 13 hits to dust off the Comets in six innings in Three Rivers East play Monday at Prather Field.

Augie Christiansen, Ryan Brucker and Noah LaPorte all homered for the Tigers. LaPorte had three hits and Augie Christiansen and William Lott each added two hits and Jimmy Starkey had a RBI double.

Brucker pitched five innings for the win, allowing four runs (3 earned) with three innings and four strikeouts. Jordan Reinhardt finished out the game in the sixth.

BOYS TENNIS

Geneseo 5, Princeton 1: Tyson Phillips scored the Tigers’ lone win with a 6-1, 5-7, 10-5 decision at No. 1 singles.