Baseball/Softball: Princeton, St. Bede teams atop the TRAC East

The St. Bede and Princeton baseball teams are the top two teams in Three Rivers East.
The Bruins stand 8-1 after a 2-1 win over Bureau Valley on Monday.
The Tigers (11-3) improved to 7-1 in the league by beating Newman 13-3 on Monday, looking to get even with the Bruins (16-5) with a make-up date at Mendota (1-8) today.
Next in line are Newman (7-4) and Hall (6-3) followed by Bureau Valley (2-7) and Kewanee (2-9).
St. Bede also heads up the TRAC East softball ranks at 7-1. The only other team close to the Bruins (15-5) is Kewanee at 6-3. Bureau Valley and Newman stand 5-4 with Princeton at 4-4 heading into today’s game at Mendota.
Leaders in the Three Rivers West are Rockridge (9-0), the two-time defending champions in softball, and Sherrard, which is 9-1 in baseball.
|Three Rivers East baseball
|Con
|All
|St. Bede
|8-1
|16-5
|Princeton
|7-1
|11-3
|Newman
|7-4
|11-7
|Hall
|6-3
|14-6
|Bureau Valley
|2-7
|12-8
|Kewanee
|2-9
|3-16
|Mendota
|1-8
|3-10
|Three Rivers East Softball
|Con
|All
|St. Bede
|7-1
|16-5
|Kewanee
|6-3
|10-7
|Bureau Valley
|5-4
|11-10
|Newman
|5-4
|10-8
|Princeton
|4-4
|6-11
|Mendota
|2-7
|4-11
|Hall
|0-9
|1-16