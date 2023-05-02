Baseball/Softball: Princeton, St. Bede teams atop the TRAC East

The St. Bede and Princeton baseball teams are the top two teams in Three Rivers East.

The Bruins stand 8-1 after a 2-1 win over Bureau Valley on Monday.

The Tigers (11-3) improved to 7-1 in the league by beating Newman 13-3 on Monday, looking to get even with the Bruins (16-5) with a make-up date at Mendota (1-8) today.

Next in line are Newman (7-4) and Hall (6-3) followed by Bureau Valley (2-7) and Kewanee (2-9).

St. Bede also heads up the TRAC East softball ranks at 7-1. The only other team close to the Bruins (15-5) is Kewanee at 6-3. Bureau Valley and Newman stand 5-4 with Princeton at 4-4 heading into today’s game at Mendota.

Leaders in the Three Rivers West are Rockridge (9-0), the two-time defending champions in softball, and Sherrard, which is 9-1 in baseball.

Three Rivers East baseball Con All St. Bede 8-1 16-5 Princeton 7-1 11-3 Newman 7-4 11-7 Hall 6-3 14-6 Bureau Valley 2-7 12-8 Kewanee 2-9 3-16 Mendota 1-8 3-10