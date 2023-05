Hall High School will hold its Baseball Senior Night today when the Red Devils face Kewanee.

Hall seniors to be recognized are Riley Coble, Dom Galetti, Kyler Lapp, Hunter Meagher, Austin Pecher, Mac Resetich and Joe Schrader.

Game time is 4:30 p.m. at Kirby Park.

The Hall softball team will also be playing Kewanee at home.

In other local Three Rivers baseball/softball doubleheaders Bureau Valley will travel to St. Bede and Princeton will host Newman, 4:30 p.m.