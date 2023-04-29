April 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Today’s Ticket for Saturday, April 29

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here’s today’s area sports schedule for Saturday, April 29

Baseball: St. Bede at Lisle tournament, Delavan at Putnam County, Mendota at Orion, Henry-Senachwine at Peoria Heights, 10 a.m.; Ottawa at Princeton (canceled)

Boys tennis: La Salle-Peru at Lincoln-Way East Invite, 8 a.m.; Mendota, Princeton at Rochelle Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Girls soccer: Princeton at Stillman Valley, 10 a.m.

Softball: Amboy at St. Bede, Mendota at Orion, 10 a.m.; Plano at Putnam County, 11 a.m.

Men’s tennis: IVCC at Region IV tournament, TBA