BCR Roundup for Saturday, April 29: St. Bede’s Reagan Stoudt no-hits Amboy

Reagan Stoudt threw a five-inning no-hitter to lift the St. Bede softball team to a 10-0 win over Amboy Saturday morning.
Stoudt fanned 11 and walked just one to record her second no-hitter of the season.
Stoudt helped her own cause with two doubles and three RBIs. Maddy Dalton also had two hits and three RBIs, Madelyn Torrance had two hits and a RBI, Alyssa Engels had one hit with two RBIs and Tessa Dugosh added one hit with a RBI.
BASEBALL
St. Bede 11, Holy Trinity 1: Callan Huneburg had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Bruins to victory at the Lisle Tournament Saturday morning.
Nathan Husser also had two hits and Ryan Slingsby had three RBIs in support of winning pitcher Ryan Brady, who pitched a complete game with four innings of work with two hits allowed, no earned runs and seven strikeouts.
The Bruins were to play two more games, but the rest of the tournament was rained out.
Putnam County 2, Delavan 1 (8 inn.): Troy Petty drove in the winning run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Panthers to victory at Granville Saturday.
Nicholas Currie (2 hits) tied the game with a RBI double in the bottom of the seventh.
Ryan Hundley also had two hits for PC.
Austin Mattingly took over for Petty, the starting pitcher, in the eighth for the win. Petty scattered three hits with one unearned run and 10 strikeouts over seven innings.