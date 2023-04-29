BCR roundup for Friday, April 28: Hall softball tops Monmouth-Roseville for first win of season

The Hall softball team made the long trip to Monmouth worth the trip Friday, defeating host Monmouth-Roseville 16-3 in a Three Rivers crossover to capture its first win of the season.
The Devils made the most of five hits, scoring eight runs in the second inning, six in the third and two in the fourth to taste victory for the first time in 16 tries.
Sophie Delphi (3 RBIs), Charlie Pellegrini (2 RBIs), Brynn Blair (2 RBIs) and Elle Brooks (RBI) all had hits.
Pellegrini was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits, three runs (2 earned) with five walks and two strikeouts over five innings.
St. Bede 10, Morrison 2: Ella Hermes and Reagan Stoudt (2 RBIs) each had three hits to lead the Bruins to a Three Rivers crossover victory at Morrison Friday.
Maddy Dalton (3 RBIs), Bella Pinter (2 RBIs) and Emma Slingsby (2 RBIs) each had two hits for the Bruins, who improved to 12-4.
Ella Hermes went the distance in the circle, allowing eight hits and two runs (1 earned) with a walk and 11 strikeouts.
Riverdale 5, Princeton 4: Alivia Bark, a University of Wisconsin commit, hit a walk-off, solo home run to lift the Rams to a victory in a Three Rivers crossover Friday. It was her second homer of the game.
The Tigresses built a 4-1 lead after 4 1/2 innings with two RBIs by Isa Ibarra (3-4) and Makayla Hecht (1-3). Sylvie Rutledge and Caroline Keutzer also hit safely.
Erie-Prophetstown 6, Bureau Valley 0: Aylah Jones shut the Storm out on three hits with 11 strikeouts to pitch the Panthers to a Three Rivers crossover victory Friday.
Lesleigh Maynard, McKinley Canady and Emily Wright each had hits for the Storm.
Sydney Schwartz, Jaylynn Hamilton and Mekenzie Loechel each had two hits for E-P and Jaiden Oleson had two RBIs.
BASEBALL
Hall 20, Monmouth-Roseville 8: The Red Devils took their hitting shoes on the road Friday, wrapping out 16 hits enroute to a Three Rivers crossover victory at Monmouth.
Leadoff man Mac Resetich led the Hall hit parade with a 4 for 4 game, scoring six runs with two RBIs. Ashton Pecher (2 RBIs) and Kyler Lapp (6 RBIs, 2 doubles) each had three hits and Hunter Meagher (RBI) and Riley Coble (RBI) added two hits each.
Princeton 7, Riverdale 2: Three Tigers - Landon Koning (2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER), Tyler Forristall (4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K) and Jordan Reinhardt (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1K) - teamed up to pitch Princeton to a Three Rivers crossover win at Port Byron Friday. Forristall earned the win.
Augie Christiansen, Ace Christiansen (RBI) and William Lott (RBI) each had two hits for the Tigers and Ryan Brucker (triple), Danny Cihocki (double), Noah LaPorte and Jimmy Starkey all had RBIs.
Bureau Valley 7, Erie-Prophetstown 4: The Storm scored four runs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie on the way to Three Rivers crossover victory on the road Friday.
Catcher Sam Wright led the Storm at the plate with three hits, three runs scored and a RBI. Elijah Endress had two hits and a RBI, Brik Rediger had one hit and two RBIs and Isaac Attig and Ayize Martin had one hit and a RBI.
Bryce Helms pitched 1.1 innings of relief of starter Logan Philhower, allowing one hit and one run for the win.