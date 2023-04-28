BCR roundup for Thursday, April 21: Bureau Valley softball gets revenge on Princeton

The Bureau Valley softball team got its revenge on Princeton Thursday, defeating the rival Tigresses, 8-5, at Little Siberia Field in Princeton.
The Storm built a 7-2 lead after 4 1/2 innings and held on for the Three Rivers East victory, three days after falling to the Tigresses, 5-3.
Lesleigh Maynard led the Storm with three hits and two RBIs. Madison Smith (2 RBIs) and Liana Ledergerber each had two hits and Emily Wright had two RBIs with one hit.
Carly Reglin took the win in the circle for BV, allowing five hits and five runs (none earned) with eight strikeouts over 4.1 innings. Smith allowed no-hits and no runs over 2.1 innings.
Sylvie Rutledge, who had the game-winning hit Monday, led PHS with two hits and one RBI. Isa Ibarra had a hit and two RBIs.
Reese Reviglio was tagged with the loss, allowing seven hits and six runs (3 earned) in three innings before giving way to Rutledge.
St. Bede 7, Kewanee 0: Reagan Stoudt shut out the Boilermakers on three hits to pitch the Bruins to a Three Rivers East victory at the Academy Thursday. She struck out eight.
Ella Hermes (2 RBIs) and Maddy Dalton each had three hits for the Bruins and Tessa Dugosh (3 RBIs) and Addi Bontz and Stoudt each had two hits
BASEBALL
St. Bede 8, Kewanee 3: Seth Ferrari had the Boilers shut out for six innings, before surrendering three runs in the seventh as the Bruins cruised to a Three Rivers East victory at the Academy Thursday.
Ferrari scattered seven hits with four strikeouts. Alex Ankiewicz came on in relief, getting the final out with a strikeout.
Evan Entrican had two hits and four RBIs, Gus Barr had two hits and Callan Hueneburg had two RBIs for the Bruins.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 5, Mendota 0: The Tigers made it a clean sweep Thursday with singles win by Tyson Phillips (6-0, 6-1) and Chase Sims (6-0, 6-1) and doubles wins by Matthew Sims and Ben Anderson, (6-1, 6-4), Niklas Schneider and Michael Ellis (6-2, 6-1) and Asa Gartin and Josh Orwig (6-7 (6), 6-1 , 10-6).