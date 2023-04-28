Baseball: Danny Cihocki, Princeton finish off sweep of Bureau Valley

PRINCETON – The Princeton Tigers rode the pitching of Danny Cihocki to complete the Three Rivers sweep over Bureau Valley, defeating the rival Storm 12-2 in five innings Thursday at Prather Field.
Cihocki scattered three hits over five innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out eight.
The Tigers cracked 11 hits and benefited from six Storm errors on the way to a Three Rivers East victory.
“It’s big for us. Another conference sweep coming off Mendota [one win] last week,” said Princeton senior Augie Christiansen, who had two hits, two steals and two runs scored. “You know, you just got to keep going. We’re right there in the last push before postseason. We’ve got to keep plugging along, one game at a time.”
The Tigers (9-3, 6-1) broke the game open with five runs on five hits in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-2 lead.
Augie Christiansen led off with a single and stole second. Cihocki helped himself out with a bloop single to right to score Christiansen. Lott and Landon Koning added RBI hits, and the Tigers benefited from three Storm errors.
Princeton finished off the run-rule victory with three more runs in the fifth. Augie Christiansen walked and stole second, and scored on a double by Ryan Brucker. Brucker came home on a couple of wild pitches. Cihocki walked, stole second, and scored on a Storm error on ball hit by Ace Christiansen to finish the game.
“It was good to see our guys keep adding inning after inning. [We] ran the bases real well, picked each other up at the bat, getting the runs in. It was the kind of game they needed,” Tiger coach Wick Warren said.
“It’s hard to play these teams twice in a week and keep your focus. But our guys are pretty good at that. After we got in a little trouble in the third inning when they scored a couple of runs, it’s like, ‘All right.’ We came in and got them right back and just took control of the game. A lot of good hits up and down the lineup.”
Augie Christiansen, William Lott and Noah LaPorte each had two hits to lead the Tigers.
“I like seeing the guys chain hits along. One guy gets on and the other hits him in,” Augie Christiansen said. “Fielding-wise, we looked pretty good. Couple of bumps on the road, but that’s baseball. You’ll have that.
“Danny looked super tonight. He was hitting his spots. He was getting his calls. It’s hard to beat us when we’ve got Danny on the mound.”
Bryce Helms had two hits for Bureau Valley (11-7).
While the Storm fared better at the plate than in Monday’s game when they were shut out by Princeton’s Brucker and Jordan Reinhardt, coach Ryan Schisler said they sputtered in the field.
“We had much better approaches at the plate. I loved seeing them battle against a good pitcher like Cihocki,” he said. “I thought Sam [Rouse] was throwing well. We didn’t catch and throw the ball in the infield like we needed to, and gave them a couple of big innings. I’m not sure how many unearned runs we gave up, but it was a bunch.
“You can’t do that against a talented team with a guy like that on the mound. That’s the plain and simple of it. We should have had a chance to stay in the game. We just didn’t field enough to do it.”
The Tigers got on the board in the second inning with a double by Lott, a sacrifice bunt by LaPorte, and an infield hit by Augie Christiansen.
They tacked on three more runs in the third inning. Ace Christiansen singled and Lott reached on an error. LaPorte ripped an RBI double down the right-field line, and Jimmy Starkey traded places with him with a two-run double down the left-field line.
The Storm scored both of their runs in the fourth inning. Sam Wright singled and took third on a two-base error, then he scored on an RBI hit by Ayize Martin. Elijah Endress singled, and Helms brought home Martin on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-2.
Notes: The Tigers will travel to Riverdale on Friday, while the Storm play at Erie-Prophetstown. Princeton’s game Saturday with Ottawa has been canceled due to lack of umpires.