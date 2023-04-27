Bureau Valley, Princeton ready for round 2

It’s Game Day for Round 2 between the Bureau Valley and Princeton baseball and softball teams.
The softball teams will do battle at PHS’ Little Siberia Field with the baseball teams at Prather Field.
Game time is 4:30 p.m.
Princeton swept Round 1 on Monday in Manlius, winning the baseball game, 3-0, and the softball tilt, 5-3.
Ryan Brucker and Jordan Reinhardt teamed up for a 4-hit shutout for the Tigers.
Freshmen Sylvie Rutledge came up bit with a two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Tigresses to victory on the softball side.
The Princeton tennis (Mendota) and girls soccer (HBR) teams will also be home today.
In other area baseball/softball games today:
St. Bede hosts Kewanee
Putnam County travels to Henry-Senachwine
Mendota hosts Newman