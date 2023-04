SPRING VALLEY - Registration forms are available for the Illinois Youth Football League at Heartland Bank & Trust in Spring Valley.

The IYFL is a tackle football league open to youth in the Hall, DePue and Putnam County school districts and private schools in the Illinois Valley entering grades 5-8 in the fall of 2003.

Registration and physical forms are due by June 30. For more information, contact Jack Boroski at 815-664-4577 or Justin Boroski at 815-663-7951.