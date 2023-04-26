Girls soccer: Princeton’s Mariah Hobson to pursue soccer, teaching degree at Monmouth

Monmouth College offered Mariah Hobson an opportunity to continue to play soccer and pursue a degree in teaching.
The Princeton High School senior standout recently signed to play soccer with the Fighting Scots, joined by family, friends and teammates.
Hobson said the connection of the PHS staff helped lead her to Monmouth.
“What led me most to Monmouth was the amount of educators here at the high school that went there. And I want to be a teacher, too,” she said. “The soccer coach there (Lucas Henderson) reminds me of coach (David) Gray and I really like his coaching style.”
She also liked the size of the school and campus and similar hometown feel, right down to their Mexican restaurant where she works at.
“I really like the campus, because it’s smaller and I’m used to smaller since I live in Princeton,” she said. “And there’s a Los Ranchitos. (I can) transfer jobs.”
The Scots went 3-10-3 last fall.
Hobson, who also played basketball for PHS, is the reigning BCR Soccer Player of the Year. She returned from a knee injury Monday to score two goals to break the school all-time scoring record with 107 goals.