BCR roundup for Tuesday, April 25: Princeton netters sweep St. Bede

Princeton swept St. Bede, 6-0, in a Three Rivers boys tennis meet at the PHS courts Tuesday.
In singles, Tyson Phillips defeated George Guo 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1
Chase Sims defeated Michael Shaw 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2
Josh Orwig defeated Solomon Zhang 6-1 , 6-0 at No. 3
Landon Davis defeated Noah Buck 6-3 , 6-0 at No. 4
Matthew Sims and Ben Anderson teamed up for a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles over George Guo and Michael Shaw, 6-4, 6-2 and Niklas Schneider and Michael Ellis paired up to defeat Solomon Zhang and Noah Buck, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
SOFTBALL
Riverdale 13, Bureau Valley 3 (6 inn.): The visiting Rams scored seven runs in the top of the third inning on the way to a Three Rivers crossover win over the Storm Tuesday at Manlius.
Madison Smith drove in two runs and Emma Stabler had one RBI with a hit apiece for BV.
Smith pitching the first three innings, allowing 10 hits and nine runs (6 earned), and was tagged with the loss.
St. Bede 5, Newman 1: Maddie Dalton homered and drove in two runs and Madelyn Torrence drove in two runs with one hit to power the Bruins to a Three Rivers East win over the Comets Tuesday at Abbot Davey Field Tuesday at the Academy.
Reagan Stoudt scattered eight hits and allowed no earned runs for the win in the circle.