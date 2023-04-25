Track/Cross country: BV’s Elijah House to run for Heartland College

Elijah House ran his way to the state cross country meet last fall and is running toward a return state track appearance this spring.
He will do his next running for Heartland College Community College in Normal.
The Bureau Valley senior signed with the Hawks on Friday at Bureau Valley, joined by family, coaches and teammates. He will run both cross country and track for Heartland.
House said the team culture and familiarity of athletes, including Ohio’s Brock Loftus, played a big part in choosing Heartland.
“A lot of it was Coach Ty (Wolf) and his coaching strategies,” he said. “Another big part was watching the people that were drawn to the program as well like Brock Loftus, who are guys I have looked up to and can’t wait to be teammates with.”
House was the BCR Male Cross Country Runner of the Year last fall. He made an improvement of 96 places at the state meet from the year before.
This spring he has broken the 21-year-old school record in the 800 meters held by state champion Jason Bill with a time of 1:58.3 at the Hall Rollie Morris Invite.
He is a returning state qualifier in the 800 meters.