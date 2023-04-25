Softball: Sylvie Rutledge’s hit lifts Princeton past BV in extras

MANLIUS - Sylvie Rutledge battled back from an 0-2 count to drive in two runs with a hit in the top of the eighth inning to lift Princeton to a 5-3 win over rival Bureau Valley in Three Rivers East softball action Monday.

The hit broke up a 3-3 tie the Bureau County/Three Rivers rivals had battled to after seven innings.

“It was a great team win. We had timely hitting, we got the bunts down and Sylvie came up big for us after being down 0-2,” Princeton coach Jhavon Hayes said. “Reese (Reviglio) had a great game on the mound and we took care of the ball on defense.”

Reviglio went the distance in the circle, scattering 10 hits and four walks with six strikeouts.

Princeton's Reese Reviglio fires a pitch home Monday at Manlius. (Mike Vaughn)

The Storm struck first with one run in the bottom of the first inning.

Princeton scored two in the third and one more in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.

BV tied the game with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Isa Ibarra, Reviglio (RBI) and Rutledge (RBI) each had two hits for Princeton. Kelsea Klingenberg drove in two runs while Carolyn Keutzer, Makayla Hecht and Izzy Gibson each had one hit.

Lesleigh Maynard had four hits in the leadoff spot with two runs for the Storm.

Madison Smith had two hits and two RBIs for BV. Emma Stabler had one hit and an RBI. McKinley Canady, Liana Ledergerber, Callie Schoff and Landry Hitzler also hit safely.

Smith took the loss, allowing 10 hits, five runs (three earned) with 10 strikeouts.