BCR sports roundup for Monday, April 24, 2023

The Bureau Valley boys and girls track and field teams sent their seniors off in style by sweeping a home invite Monday on Senior Night in Manlius.
The Storm girls scored 154.5 points to beat Amboy co-op (131.5), St. Bede (129), Mendota (30) and Marquette (29).
Lynzie Cady and Maddie Wetzell were double winners for BV.
Cady won the 400 meters in 1:06.67 and the shot put with a toss of 9.37 meters, while Wetzell swept the distance races with times of 6:14.5 in the 1,600 and 13:46.34 in the 3,200.
The Clippers’ Bella Yanos won the 100 (13.65 seconds) and the 200 (28.05).
Anna Lopez won the long jump (4.89 meters) and the triple jump (10.32 meters) for the Bruins.
In the boys meet, BV had 139 points to top Riverdale (137), Amboy co-op (112), Mendota (79), St. Bede (42) and Marquette (30).
For the Storm, Elijah House won the 800 in 1:57.96 and ran with Adrian Gallardo, Maddox Moore and Benjamin Roth to win the 4x800 in 9:03.27.
Amboy’s Ian Sundberg swept the throws with tosses of 12.35 meters in the shot put and 38.12 meters in the discus, while teammate Ed Fry won the high jump (1.67 meters) and the triple jump (11.26 meters).
Tom Makransky cleared 3.04 meters to win the pole vault for St. Bede.
BASEBALL
St. Bede 10, Kewanee 3: The Bruins fell behind 3-0 but scored 10 runs in the final four innings, including four in the fifth and three in the sixth, to earn a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Kewanee.
Seth Ferrari tripled, scored two runs and drove in two runs for the Bruins (12-5, 6-1 TRC East), while Brendan Pillion was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.
Alex Ankiewicz earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
IVC 8, Hall 7: Mac Resetich went 4 for 4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI as the Red Devils came up short in a nonconference game in Chillicothe.
Max Bryant was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for Hall.
SOFTBALL
Kewanee 4, St. Bede 2: The Bruins gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as they fell in an Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
Reagan Stoudt was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for St. Bede (10-5, 4-1 TRC East), while Ella Hermes was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
IVC 16, Hall 1(4 inn.): The Red Devils gave up 11 runs in the first inning in a nonconference loss in Chillicothe.
Hope Whightsil was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Hall (0-14).
BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 3, Princeton 2: The Tigers swept the singles action in a losing effort.
Tyson Phillips won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, while Chase Sims earned a 6-1, 4-6, 13-11 win at No. 2 singles.