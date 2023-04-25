Baseball: Princeton’s Ryan Brucker shuts out Bureau Valley

MANLIUS — Ryan Brucker threw the hammer at Bureau Valley on Monday.

The Princeton right-hander shut the Storm out on three hits over six innings with 10 strikeouts. He handed the ball over to sophomore Jordan Reinhardt, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning to preserve the 3-0 victory in a Three Rivers East game.

“It always feels good to get a win against BV, especially on the road,” Brucker said.

Princeton's Ryan Brucker fires a pitch Monday at Manlius. (Mike Vaughn)

Brucker was in command throughout, using just a fastball and a cutter. He said both worked well.

“I was able to locate my fastball really well and had great command of my cutter. I only went to two pitches the entire game and it worked well for me,” he said.

Noah LaPorte got the Tigers on the board with an RBI hit in the second after Ace Christiansen led off with a single and stole second.

Brucker helped himself out with a RBI double in the fifth to bring home Reinhardt, who singled.

Reinhardt got his second hit of the game to drive in Tyler Forristall in the sixth to make it 3-0.

Sophomore Bryce Helms went 2 for 3 to lead the Storm. Sam Wright and Ayize Martin each added one hit.

BV coach Ryan Schisler said the Storm got away from what’s made them successful this season.

“We just didn’t have it at the plate today. We didn’t commit to an approach that we’ve tried to beat to death all year and it cost us,” he said. “Give credit to Brucker, he competed and didn’t give us anything, so very good job by him, but we have to be better than what we put out today.”

The county rivals will meet again Thursday at Princeton for round 2 of the Three Rivers series.