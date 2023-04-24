Girls soccer: Mariah Hobson will take a shot at Princeton record, despite knee injury

Mariah Hobson needed 12 goals to break Jasmine Kunkel’s Princeton High School career record entering the spring soccer season.
She scored 10 goals and then hurt her knee on Monday, April 10.
Hobson, who tore her ACL and sprained her MCL, is heading for season-ending knee surgery, but first she’s going to take one more shot at the record.
She plans to suit up for Senior Night on Monday, knee brace and all, when the Tigresses take on DePue-Hall at the Bryant Field pitch.
She has has been cleared by her doctor to play.
“I feel OK right now and I want to get those two goals. That’s been my goal since I was 4, so I’m going to try it,” she said. “Honestly, it’s the only thing keeping me going right now from being really depressed. I’ve never had an injury this big before. It’s something new, but the biggest thing keeping me going and driving me is being able to get this (record). If I don’t get it, it’s going to be a little crushing.”
Hobson knows she’s not her old self, but is hopeful she’s got enough to make it happen.
“I’m not going to do my 30- or 40-yard sprints that I can normally do, because I can’t really sprint right now,” she said. “We’re going to try to have our midfielders control the ball and kick it out to me and I can get an easy jog and get a shot. It’s kind of up to the midfield to get me a shot, but I trust them.”
Hobson said she could come in and take a penalty kick if that situation happened.
“She understands the risk, and she feels it is worth it. If she was not on the brink of this record she would not be playing. I just hope it all works out,” PHS coach David Gray said. “I feel that if we try to force it, it will not happen. I believe the best strategy is to play good smart soccer, and if we can do that Mariah will get chances to score.”
Classmate Emma Kruse-Carter, who already had knee surgery this month, also plans to suit up for a ceremonial appearance Monday. Hobson said Kruse-Carter’s presence has helped cope with her injury.