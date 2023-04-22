BCR roundup for Friday, April 21: Hunter Meagher has walk-off hit for Hall

Hunter Meagher’s walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Hall Red Devils to a 6-5 win over Newman in Three Rivers East baseball action Friday at Kirby Park in Spring Valley.
Winning pitcher Max Bryant had three hits and two RBIs and scored the winning run for Hall.
Kyler Lapp, Dom Galetti and Meagher each had two hits.
Bureau Valley 16, Rockridge 6: Isaac Attig went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Ayize Martin went 2 for 4, including a homer, and six RBIs to lift the Storm to victory in a Three Rivers crossover at Manlius.
Corban Chhimm, Logan Philhower and Ethan Freeman each had one hit and two RBIs for the Storm.
Chhimm threw three shutout innings in relief of Bryce Helms (3 IP, 3H, 1 ER) for the win. He struck out one.
The Rockets scored six runs in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 6. The Storm answered with five runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to break the game open
Princeton 9, Mendota 7: The Tigers held off a late rally by the Trojans to post a Three Rivers East win Friday at Prather Field.
Jimmy Starkey followed a single by Ace Christiansen and a double by William Lott with a sacrifice fly to give the Tigers an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ryan Brucker went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Augie Christiansen doubled for the Tigers.
The Trojans scored five runs on four hits, including a RBI double by Jace Baird and a two-run double by Ryne Strouss, to rally within 8-7 in the top of the sixth.
Justin Randolph had three hits and Cale Strouss had two hits for the Trojans.
SOFTBALL
Princeton 15, Mendota 6: The Tigresses outhit the Trojans, 19-8, including three homers, on the way to a Three Rivers East rout at Little Siberia on Friday.
Kelsea Klingenberg led PHS (5-8) with a 5 for 5 day with an RBI and Caroline Keutzer went 4 for 5 with two RBIs.
Makayla Hecht (3 for 5, 4 RBIs), Ellie Harp (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Izzy Gibson (2 for 4) all homered for the Tigresses. Sam Woolley added two hits.
Rockridge 10, Bureau Valley 2: Liana Ledergerber (RBI) and Lesleigh Maynard (2 runs) each had two hits for the Storm in a Three Rivers crossover loss Friday at Manlius.
The two-time defending state champion Rockets outhit the Storm 10-6.
St. Bede 8, Yorkville Christian 0: Reagan Stoudt pitched a one-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts as the Bruins rolled to a nonconference victory at Abbot Davey Field on Friday.
Stoudt, Bella Pinter and Ava Balestri (RBI) each had two hits and Addie Bontz and Madelyn Torrence had two RBIs and one hit.