Softball Notebook: Isa Ibarra back in the swing for Princeton

Isa Ibarra is back in her happy place this spring.
Sidelined by a knee injury last year, Ibarra has returned to the softball field for her senior season at Princeton High School and couldn’t be happier.
“I’m definitely excited to come back,” she said. “I knew this year was going to be a growing year. Like, working on improvement and I think that’s what we’re doing. We’re improving every day which is all I that we can ask for.”
Ibarra, who injured her knee in a Jan. 2022 basketball game, last played softball in the summer of 2021. She did make a quick recovery and made it back for volleyball and basketball for her senior year.
“That was a long time ago,” she said of her last softball game. “It’s hard not to compare to my stats. But I’m just trying to be the best version of myself, especially going into college.”
Ibarra, who will play at Black Hawk College next year, has picked up where she left off, batting .405 with 12 RBIs and a .950 OPS. As a sophomore, her rookie season (freshmen year canceled by COVID), Ibarra batted .424 with three homers, seven doubles, two triples and 22 RBIs, named as First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
“I would like to say so (picking it right up). I think it’s more of an in my head thing,” she said. “I’m thinking about ditching the brace here soon. Hopefully, I’ll get back in to things.”
She said she was a little rusty at the start of the season, but “all I needed was a good at-bat and it got me where I am now. I’ll take that.”
Ibarra said the time away from the game helped her grow as a person.
“I think it was time for myself to reflect and I think I grew in myself as an athlete. Made me realize things that I had never noticed in my life,” she said.
She’s been able to share her experiences with her classmates, Mariah Hobson and Emma Kruse-Carter, who have recently sustained knee injuries in soccer.
“Something we share now. I’ve always taken them under my wing kind of and I think I can definitely help them out,” she said.
The only senior on the team and lone upperclassmen playing in the varsity lineup, Ibarra is filling the role as team leader. She jokes about having a “motherly” influence on a team full of freshmen and sophomores.
“I feel like the elder. I like being the leader and I’m digging that role now. Just showing them the way, since I’m almost out of here,” she said.
Makayla Hecht, one of five freshmen starting for the Tigresses, said it’s nice having Ibarra’s influence on the team.
“I would definitely say it’s different having only one senior from other sports like basketball and volleyball,” she said. “She is a good leader and talks a lot and has a lot on her shoulders being the only senior. She has been a great leader in all sports so far. She has taught us a lot.”
First-year PHS coach Jhavon Williams said Ibarra has embraced the role well.
“She’s very consistent. She’s confident. Shes comfortable. She’s leading the team. I can’t ask for anything else from Isa. She’s doing a great job and definitely embracing that role,” she said. “I say all the time, ‘It’s Isa’s team.’ Whatever Isa wants to do, that’s what we do.”
Take me to your leader: Bureau Valley has the top two area hitters. Sophomore slap-hitter Lesleigh Maynard is hitting .556 atop the BCR Leaderboard with classmate Madison Smith (.540) right behind her.
Other .400 batters are St. Bede’s Emma Slingsby (.462) and Bella Pinter (.444), Princeton’s Izzy Gibson (.455) and Ibarra (.405) and BV’s Lianna Ledergerber (.417).
The freshmen Gibson has also come up big in the power department with an area-best three homers, tied with sophomore teammate Ellie Harp, along with 20 RBIs.
St. Bede ace Ella Hermes lead all area pitchers with a 1.20 ERA and a 5-0 record. BV’s Smith has fanned an area-high 87 batters to go with a 5-3 record and 2.78 ERA.
Leaders of the TRAC: St. Bede remains at the lone undefeated team in the Three Rivers East softball ranks at 4-0 through Thursday’s games. Kewanee has the most wins at 5-1 with Bureau Valley in third at 4-2.
Two unbeaten teams remain on the other side of the conference in the TRAC West with Rockridge at 6-0 and Erie-Prophetstown at 4-0.