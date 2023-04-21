Boys tennis: Princeton to host Invite

Princeton will host its annual boys tennis invitational starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the PHS courts on Central Ave.
It will be a No. 1-2 singles and No. 1-2 doubles format.
The Tigers, who shared top team honors last year with Streator, will be joine Mendota, St. Bede and Pontiac in this year’s field.
PHS junior Tyson Phillips returns at No. 1 singles off a runner-up finish in last year’s invite.
Also taking the courts for the Tigers will be Chase Sims at No. 2 singles and Matthew Sims and Ben Anderson at No. 1 doubles and Niklas Schneider and Michael Ellis at No. 2 doubles.