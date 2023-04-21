April 20, 2023
BCR roundup for Thursday, April 20: Newman trips Hall baseball, 2-1

Ashton Pecher hits solo shot for Red Devils

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall Red Devils logo

Jaesen Johns had two hits, including a RBI hit in the bottom of the sixth inning, to lift Newman to a 2-1 win over Hall in Three Rivers East play Thursday in Sterling.

Hall pitcher Ashton Pecher hit a solo shot for the Red Devils to tie the game in the sixth inning.

Pecher scattered three hits with seven strikes over six innings to take the loss.

Kyler Lapp had two hits for Hall.

The Three Rivers rivals will finish off their conference series Friday in Spring Valley.

SOFTBALL

Newman 11, Hall 1: The Comets sailed to the Three Rivers East win Thursday in Sterling