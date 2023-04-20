BCR roundup: Bureau Valley boys win Orion Invite

Elijah House, Benjamin Roth and Brock Shane each won two events to lead Bureau Valley to the championship of the Orion Invitational track and field meet Wednesday.

The Storm racked up 251 points to win the five-team event by 138 points over Rockridge.

House won the 400 meters (53.11) and the 800 (2:11.83), Roth swept the distance races with a 5:08.83 in the 1,600 and an 11:19.48 in the 3,200 and Shane won both hurdle races with times of 19.4 in the 110s and 47.83 in the 300s.

Benjamin Roth

House also ran on two winning relays, joining Dylan Macklin, Benjamin Roth and Justin Moon in the 4x400 (3:47.9) and Adrian Gallardo, Andrew Roth and Austin Hanaberger in the 4x800 (9:06.24).

Other winners for the Storm were Brady Hartz in the 200 (25.18), Macklin in the pole vault (8-6) and Moon in the triple jump (37-1).

BASEBALL

St. Bede 6, Bloomington CC 0: Alan Spencer pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings to lead the St. Bede baseball team to a nonconference win over 6-0 win over Bloomington Central Catholic Wednesday in Bloomington.

Spencer allowed four hits, struck out 10 batters and walked none.

Seth Ferrari retired the final two batters for the Bruins (11-5). He also was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs.

Nathan Husser and Luke Tunnell drove in two runs each.