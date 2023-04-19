BCR Roundup: Bureau Valley baseball, softball splits at Kewanee

The Bureau Valley baseball and softball teams split doubleheaders Tuesday at Kewanee.
The Storm softball team opened with an 8-6 win, but dropped the nightcap, 12-5.
In baseball, Isaac Attig had a walk-off hit to lift the Storm to a 5-4 win in the second game. The Boilers won the opener, 15-5.
The schools were scheduled to play Thursday, but pushed those games to Tuesday for a doubleheader, because of the forecast.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 8, Kewanee 6: Emily Wright had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Storm to victory. McKinley Canady and Liana Ledergerber each had two hits and a RBI while Carly Reglin had a hit and two RBIs.
Madison Smith was the starting and winning pitcher.
Kewanee 12, Bureau Valley 5: Kewanee broke open a 3-3 tie with nine runs in the top of the fourth to earn the split. Lesleigh Maynard had three hits with a RBI and Landry Hitzler, Wright and Canady each had two hits.
BASEBALL
Kewanee 15, Bureau Valley 5: The Boilers scored seven runs in the second and five more in the third to build an early 12-1 lead. Elijah Endress and Corban Chhimm each had RBI hits for BV and Sam Wright drove in another run.
Bureau Valley 4, Kewanee 3: The Storm were outhit, 9-5, but had the hits when they counted most. Ayize Martin and Attig each had one hit and two RBIs while Sam Rouse had two hits. Logan Philhower earned the win with 3.2 innings in relief of Rouse.
Dunlap 5, St. Bede 4: The Bruins scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, but the Eagles scored a walk-off sac fly in the bottom half of the frame for the win in a nonconference game in Dunlap Tuesday.
Alan Spencer went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (10-5), while Griffin May doubled and drove in two runs.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At La Salle: Bureau Valley won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays Tuesday. Individual winners for the Storm were Maddie Wetzell in the 1,600 (6:06.17), Jasmine Reeder in the 300 hurdles (58.93), Lynzie Cady in the shot put (9.17m), Izabel Wallace in the discus (29.96m), Jillian Hulsing in the high jump (1.5m) and Connie Gibson in the long jump (4.55m).
Host L-P racked up 179 points to beat Bureau Valley (164), Somonauk (6) and Putnam County (3).
At Fulton: The Amboy co-op tied for fifth at the Steamer Invitational. Elly Jones won the 100 hurdles in 16.17 seconds and the triple jump at 9.84 meters for the Clippers.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 4, United Township 1: The Tigers won both singles matches and claimed two of three doubles matches to earn a victory in Princeton.
In singles, Tyson Phillips won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, while Chase Sims won 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 at No. 2.
Niklas Schneider and Michael Ellis were 6-3, 6-2 winners at No. 2 doubles and Asa Gartin and Josh Orwig won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.