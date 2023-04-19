Basketball: Princeton’s Grady Thompson commits to University of Dubuque

Grady Thompson’s search for a home to play collegiate basketball ended where it started.
On Tuesday, the Princeton All-Stater announced he has committed to play for the University of Dubuque. The Iowa campus was the first he visited on his many recruiting trails.
Along the way, Thompson received nine offers and made seven visits at the Div. 3 and junior college levels, drawing interest from Div. 1 and Div. 2 schools.
Thompson said Dubuque was the best fit for him.
“I feel like the coaches are really invested in me. I like the players. I got to play a little bit with them. They took me in and I felt like I fit in with those guys,” he said. “They’re a winning program the past two years and coach (Robbie) Dievering has done a really good job. So I fit their system and what kind of player they need, too.
“I’ve got to earn my spot for sure. But I feel like I could be a good guy to get scrap some boards and get some buckets for them.”
The Spartans had a 19-7 record last year, going 12-4 in the American Rivers Conference.
Thompson, who was the first PHS player named First Team All-State (AP/Chicago Sun Times) since Joe Ruklick in 1955, has no disappointments he couldn’t land at the Div. 1 or Div. 2 levels.
“Obviously, I think the dream for everyone is to go D 1 or what not. I think I have a good chance to be very successful at the Div. 3 level,” he said. “I think I’d rather go play at a school that I‘m going to play and have a chance to be really successful than go to a school that I’m not going to play at all.”
Thompson was the BCR Player of the Year. He broke Ruklick’s all-time boys school scoring record, averaging 21.8 points, 2.1 steals, 1.8 assists and a team-high 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers’ sectional finalists. He was unanimously named TRAC East All-Conference.
Monroe commits to Black Hawk
Thompson wasn’t the only Tiger to make a college commitment Tuesday. Teammate Kolten Monroe has committed to play for Black Hawk Junior College in Moline.
The 6-7 senior forward averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, named Second Team TRAC East All-Conference.