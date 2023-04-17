Track & Field: Princeton Ferris Invitational postponed to Tuesday

The Princeton Ferris Invitational track and field boys and girls meet scheduled for today has been postponed to Tuesday due to the weather.
The meet will start at 4:30 p.m. at Bryant Field/Rathje Track.
The first PIT was held in 1954, won by the hometown Tigers (94.5) over runner-up Mendota (40) by a 54.5 margin. The Tigers have won 26 PIT titles over the years.
The girls invite has ran since 1989, the very first meet won by the Tigresses. The PHS girls have won 16 PIT titles and are the defending champions.
The PIT field is made is up of former NCIC rivals Hall, Kewanee, Mendota and Rock Falls with St. Bede joining the mix in 2011.