Softball: Geneseo Leafs burn Princeton early

The Geneseo softball team did its damage early and late to defeat host Princeton at Little Siberia Field Saturday.
The Lady Leafs burned the Tigresses for seven runs in the first inning and came back with seven more in the fifth to evoke the mercy rule for a 17-2 victory.
First-year PHS coach Jhavon Hayes said while it made it tough spotting Geneseo seven runs in the top of the first, the Tigresses weren’t going to give up.
“I was confident in our bats. We still had good at-bats throughout the game. I’m never going to give up on our offense. That’s our strongest attribute,” she said.
The Tigresses had its share of offense with seven hits, though scoring only two runs.
Freshman Makayla Hecht and sophomore Kelsea Klingenberg singled ahead of a RBI hit by senior Isa Ibarra to get the Tigresses on the board in the first inning.
Freshman Izzy Gibson roped a home run to left field to make it 7-2 in the second inning.
“She made a big adjustment,” Hayes said. “She let the ball travel and that’s something we’ve been working on up and down the lineup, just letting the ball travel, seeing it deeper and being patient.”
Princeton was shut out the final three innings, unable to get a runner past first base with two forced out at second on fielder choices.
Klingenberg and Ibarra had two hits apiece while Sam Woolley joined the hit column.
Hayes said her young team, which has just one senior (Ibarra) and starts five freshman and two sophomores, will only get better with more playing time.
“We keep messing things up. We have a lot of people playing different positions. I don’t think we’ve had the same lineup (twice). Just trying to figure out who’s going to click with who? Who’s hitting behind who? Who’s feeding off who?
And it’s hard some times having kids that young. Because there’s always a confidence issue. Today, I felt today they were very confident. Most confident I’ve seen them. Things just didn’t go our way.”
PHS freshman starter Reese Reviglio (3 H, 6 R) was knocked out of the first inning and gave way to classmate Sylvie Rutledge (4.1 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 1 K).
Geneseo (12-2) had 12 hits, including a home run by Macy Litherland in the seventh inning.
Winning pitcher Tara Bomleny scattered seven hits over five innings with three strikeouts.