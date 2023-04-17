April 17, 2023
Boys track: BV’s Elijah House breaks Jason Bill’s school 800-meter record

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley's Elijah House is the boys cross country runner of the year.

Bureau Valley's Elijah House (Scott Anderson)

The name Jason Bill still resonates in the Bureau Valley Storm track program.

He was the 2002 state 1600-meter champion and a three-time state medalist and is a county and school record holder.

Bill has held the school record in the 800 meters since 2002 with a time of 1:58.3 set at Hall’s Rollie Morris Invite.

Twenty one years later, in the same meet, Bureau Valley senior Elijah House broke Bill’s record with a time of 1:57.

House had mixed emotions about breaking the record, because he had to settle for second behind Streator’s Kody Danko, who broke Bill’s meet record with a time of 1:55.24.

“On one side it feels good to beat that record, because I have been watching it since sophomore year and I have a ton of respect for Jason Bill and what he was able to do,” he said. “But on the other hand, I’m honestly disgusted that I let that Streator kid beat me. I feel like if Jason was there he wouldn’t have let that kid beat him.”

House’s record-breaking feat drew the interest from afar from retired Storm coach Dale Donner, who now does his running around in sunny Florida.

On a reply to the Storm’s Twitter account, Donner said, “Congrats Elijah. VERY IMPRESSIVE.”

In a followup, Donner added, “That’s a heckuva time for this early in the season. I am very happy for Elijah. He is a hard worker. Coach (Dan) DeVenney is doing a great job having him prepared for where he is now. It will be fun to watch this season as he progresses.”

Bureau Valley's Jason Bill was the 2002 state 1600-meter champion and set the Bureau County record in the 3200m in 2002 at 9:16.2.