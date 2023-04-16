BCR roundup: Princeton boys sweep the weights at Hub Relays

The Princeton Tigers won two events in Saturday’s Rochelle Hub Relays.
Both of the first-place finishes came in weights.
Payne Miller (52-9 1/2), Bennett Williams (46-3/4) and Ian Morris (43-4 1/2) combined for a winning distance of 141-5 3/4 (43.55m) to win the shot put relay. Miller had the top throw of the day and Williams was third.
In the discus, the same trio of Williams (166-8) and Ian Morris (153-9), who placed first and second, and Miller (114-2) had a winning effort of 434-7 (132.46m).
The Tiger also placed fourth in the 4x100 relay with Ethan Wallace, Grady Thompson, Williams and Conner Hickey in 48.38, and fifth in the long jump relay with Thompson (17-10 1/4), Hickey (17-2) and Arthur Burden (16-6 3/4) at 51-7 (15.72m).
Dixon (134) won the team title followed by Machesney Park Harlem (99), Sandwich (93), Rochelle (69), Erie-Prophetstown (64), Rockford Boylan (53), Princeton (32) and Oregon (24).
SOFTBALL
Geneseo 17, Princeton 2 (5 inn.): The Leafs broke the game open early with seven runs in the first inning and tacked on seven more in the fifth to put the 10-run rule in play.
Isa Ibarra drove in a run with a RBI hit in the first inning following hits by Makayla Hecht and Kelsea Klingbenberg.
Freshman catch Izzy Gibson roped a solo shot in the second inning.
Ibarra and Klingenberg had two hits each.
BASEBALL
St. Bede 15, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 5 (5 inn.): Carson Riva was 2 for 2 and drove in three runs to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory at the Academy Saturday.
Gus Burr went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (10-4).
Nathan Husser earned the win in relief, giving up three unearned runs on two hits with a strikeout and no walks in two innings.