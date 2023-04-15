Track & field: Rollie Morris Invite set Saturday at Hall High School

SPRING VALLEY - The Rollie Morris Invite track and field meet runs Saturday at Hall High School starting at 9:30 a.m.
Local schools joining Hall include the Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Princeton (girls only), Putnam County, Streator and St. Bede.
The Streator boys and Newark girls are the defending champions.
The meet and Hall track are named after the late track coach Rollie Morris.
Meet records date back to 1998 with Hall DJ Glynn’s time in the 100 meters (10.69).
Rollie Morris Invite girls meet records