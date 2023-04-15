BCR roundup for Friday, April 14: Hall baseball sweeps twinbill over Erie-Prophetstown

It was a good day to play two. For the Hall Red Devils baseball team, it was a good day to win two.
The Red Devils rode the arm of Joel Koch to a 14-2 win in the opener. He struck out eight in the five-inning victory.
The Red Devils had even more fun in the nightcap, winning 19-5, behind Joe Schrader, who struck out eight over 6.2 innings.
The games were originally scheduled for Saturday, but moved to Friday.
Hall 14, E-P 2: Ashton Pecher (4 RBIs) and Mac Resetich (3 runs) each had three hits and Hunter Meagher and Koch added two each. Christian Stefaniak had a two-run homer and Dom Galetti drove in two runs.
Hall 19, E-P 5: Hitting stars were many for the Red Devils. Resetich had two hits, three RBIs and four runs; Pecher had two hits and two RBIs; Max Bryant had three hits; Galetti had two hits and Riley Coble and Stefaniak had three RBIs each.
Sherrard 4, St. Bede 3: The Tigers scored two runs in the first and two more in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead on the way to the Three Rivers crossover win at Sherrard Friday.
Nathan Husser had two hits for the Bruins, including a double, and drove in three runs. Gus Burr, Ryan Slingsby and Alan Spencer each had one hit.
Spencer allowed two runs on three hits over five innings, striking out eight. Husser finished out the sixth, allowing two runs on two hits.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 8, Orion 5: Carly Reglin slammed the door in relief and pitched the Storm to victory in a Three Rivers crossover on the road Friday.
Reglin, who took over in a tied game in the third, pitched the final 4.2 innings, allowing two hits and no runs scored with seven strikeouts to notch the win.
Starting pitcher Madison Smith (2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER) led the Storm at the plate with four hits and two RBIs. Lesleigh Maynard added three hits with four run scored and Mckinley Canady, Landry Hitzler and Reglin had RBI hits.
Erie-Prophetstown 23, Hall 7: Each team scored four runs in the first inning before the Pranthers broke the game open with six runs in the second and 13 in the fourth in a Three Rivers crossover at Spring Valley Friday.
Evey Meyer had two hits and two runs while Kailey Edwards and Sophi Delphi each had two RBIs with one hit for Hall. Kendell Gerbitz had a hit and a RBI.