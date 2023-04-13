Diamond notebook: Princeton softball has a day, belts 7 homers

The Princeton softball team had a day Saturday. Or more like a season in one day.

Before Saturday’s split doubleheader with Dixon and Monmouth-Roseville, the Tigresses had exactly one home run.

One.

And that was an inside-the-parker by speedy Kelsea Klingenberg.

Then came Saturday.

The Tigresses powered up for seven homers in a sweep of Dixon (14-13) and Monmouth-Roseville (12-2) at Little Siberia Field. There was nothing little to their day at Siberia.

Sophomore slugger Ellie Harp led the bomb squad with three round-trippers, two in the first game, and a walk-off blast to put the 10-run rule in play in the second.

Catcher Sam Woolley also homered twice in the opener while freshman third baseman Izzy Gibson went deep in each game.

“Ellie killed it. Definitely a confidence booster for her, Sam and Izzy. They needed that bad,” said PHS coach Jhavon Hayes, a hitting star in her day at Illinois State University.

3 and out: St. Bede junior pitcher Reagan Stoudt recorded her first perfect inning, retiring the side on just three pitches at Mendota last week.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Stoudt got the first batter to ground out to first base, the second batter to fly out to right and the third batter on a comebacker, for the easy toss to first for the third out.

Stoudt pitched a two-hit, 4-0 shutout and struck out 13.

Tigresses win four straight: The Tigresses started the season dropping their first four games. Then they won their next four before falling 9-6 at Newark on Monday.

The Tigresses swept Hall in Three Rivers East play and took the double-header over Dixon and Mon-Rose to even its record at 4-4.

They are now 4-6 with Monday’s loss to Kewanee.

Streak snapped: Speaking of streaks, no softball team has won more games consecutively in state history than the Rockridge. The Rockets ran their IHSA all-time win streak to 73 games, but then ran into Ottawa and pitcher Kenzie Oslanski.

Oslanski shut out the mighty Rockets on a 3-hit shutout and homered for the only run of the game in a 1-0 Pirates

It was the very first career defeat in high school for the Rockridge senior class. They took part in back to back undefeated state championship runs the past two years. Their freshmen season was wiped out by COVID-19.

Hopkins nets 600th career win: Veteran Marquette baseball coach Todd Hopkins recorded his 600th career victory when the Crusaders defeated Newman 16-1 Wednesday.

The victory sets Hopkins’ record at 600-179, with the win total placing him in 40th place on the IHSA all-time baseball wins list, as of the start of this season.

Not far ahead of him on that list are former St. Bede coach John Bellino (625-346-3) and former Mendota and current Plainfield South coach Phil Bodine (629-365-1). The late Robert Newell, the namesake of the Henry field, who also coached at Chenoa and Sparland, had 704 wins.

“It’s nice, but the real priority is to get these guys ready to have a chance to play in a regional final,” said Hopkins, who admitted that the players didn’t know until PA announcer Pat Whalen mentioned it after the game ended.

Hopkins guided the Crusaders to four 1A appearances, capped by a first-place finish in 2019. Hop’s Crusaders have also placed third in 2022 and fourth in 1999 ad 2018.

Extra innings: Payton Brown has set the Rockridge all-time home run leader with 36. She is an Illinois State University commit. ... Former Putnam County High School coach Dave Garcia won his 300th collegiate career coaching win, now serving as head coach at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. He compiled a 214-88 record in five season at Parkland College. He coached seven years at PC (124-51), leading his alma mater to a Class 1A state runner-up finish in 2013. ... Another PC alum, Luke Olson of Ohio University, was named as the MAC co-Pitcher of the Week. The junior right-hander pitched a 2-hit shutout in a 6-0 win over Toledo on April 7.