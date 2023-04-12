Boys track & field: Princeton gets a ‘pick-me up’ seeing injured Teegan Davis

The Princeton Tigers settled for third place in their own Howard-Monier Invite Tuesday night at Bryant Field.
But they got the win for the night with the presence of teammate Teegan Davis.
The Tigers fallen leader, three days post knee surgery at Iowa City, took in the meet in the south end zone from his wheel chair. While the night out was surely good for him, it meant just as much for his teammates to see their team leader and friend.
“It meant everything to see him there. His presence alone was a pick-me up for everyone,” Princeton coach Dan Foes said.
The Tigers know they can’t replace a talent like Davis, the defending 2A state high jump champion who likely would have been good for three or four first-place finishes Tuesday, but they are doing their best.
“It’s a big loss. I mean, it’s going to be different energy without him,” Princeton junior weight man Bennett Williams said. “That kid, just brings insane energy always. It’s amazing to watch him. To see the feats he can accomplish is insane. It’s going to be a big hit point-wise, as well within the team not having him at every meet.”
Kewanee scored 162 points to win the meet. Bureau Valley was second (130), Princeton third (97) and LaSalle-Peru (74) in the seven-team field.
The throws continue to be a source of strength for the Tigers. Williams won the discus (43.82) and took second (14.88) behind teammate Payne Miller (15.36m) in the shot. Sophomore Ian Morris took third in both events.
“There’s always room for improvement, but I’m happy with my performance,” Williams said. “It’s (the discus) not how I wanted it. I’ve been doing better at practices as I have at meets. For meet-wise, pretty close to what I’ve been throwing.”
Having such a strong weight crew brings out the best in all of them, Williams said.
“It’s nice, because it helps keep the competition with each other in practice and really focused on what we’re doing,” he said.
Princeton senior Grady Thompson, better known for his basketball talents and is a newcomer to track and field, won the long jump (5.74m) and placed third in the 400 (55.91).
Andrew Peacock gained a second-place finish for the Tigers in the pole vault (2.74m).
Bureau Valley senior Elijah House had a strong night, winning the 800 with a time of 2:03.39 and anchoring two Storm winners in the relays. He teamed up with Adrian Gallardo, Ben Roth, Austin Hanabarger and House for a top time of 9:01.7 and with Justin Moon, Roth and Gallardo to win the 4x400 relay in 3:41.86.
House didn’t feel like it was his best performance.
“I liked helping the team. I could have done a better in the 800 with a little bit more mental preparation,” he said.
House especially enjoyed the opportunity to run against Princeton’s Thompson, his old Princeton Christian Academy teammate. They had some friendly bantering in the pits as they waited to take the track for the anchor leg.
“It was fun to see him do another sports and still kill it,” House said. “He’s a really good teammate. I really appreciate having him out here this year. He’s a really fun guy and makes the sport more fun than it is.”
Also for the Storm, Moon won the triple jump at 11.55m and placed second in the 4x200 relay (1:40.89) with Owen Larkin, Dylan Macklin, Beau Spencer and Brady Hartz, the runner-up in the 100. Roth was the runner-up in the 1600 (5:00.73).
“I think we came away with a good performance. I think the younger guys stepped it up and so did our veterans,” House said.
For L-P, Michael George won the high jump (1.80m), Erik Garcia won the 1600 (4:57.51 and the Cavs’ 4x100 relay of Kenny Tran, Braxton Simmons, Michael George and Jason Curran won in 46.82.
The Cavs also picked up second-place showings from Curran in the long jump (5.67) and George in the 400 (54.69m).
St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic won the 400 with a time of 54.66.
Hall’s top scorer was Caleb Bickett, who placed third in the 200 (24.79) and fourth in the 100 (12.79).