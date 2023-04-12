BCR Roundup for Tuesday, April 11: Noah LaPorte, Princeton blasts Boilers

The Princeton Tigers came out swinging against Kewanee Tuesday at Prather Field.
Twelve hits later, the Tigers made off with a 17-2 victory in Three Rivers East play, capped by a three-run, walk-off homer by Noah LaPorte in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Leading the hit parade for the Tiger were LaPorte with three hits and five RBIs and Augie Christiansen (2 doubles), Jordan Reinhardt and Danny Cihocki with two hits each.
Cihocki pitched all four innings for the win, striking out five.
Hall 15, Mendota 5: The Red Devils scored six runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cruise to a Three Rivers East win at Mendota Tuesday afternoon.
Winning pitcher Ashton Pecher had a homer, single and five RBIs to pace the Red Devils. Hunter Meagher collected three hits and Mac Resetich (3 runs, RBI) two in the win.
Pecher struck out six over six innings before yielding to Payton Dye.
SOFTBALL
Kewanee 10, Princeton 0: McKensey Stontz blasted two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Kewanee to a Three Rivers East win over the Tigresses Tuesday at Little Siberia.
Kelsea Klingenberg and Isa Ibarra had two hits each for PHS, including doubles. Caroline Keutzer beat out an infield single.
Chillicothe IVC 2, Bureau Valley 0: Madison Smith took the tough-luck loss in a pitcher’s dual with IVC’s Katie Petran.
Smith limited IVC to four hits, two earned runs and no walks while striking out 10.
Lesleigh Maynard had two hits and Smith the only other one for the Storm off Petran, who spun a 3-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts and no walks.