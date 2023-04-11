Softball: Errors costly for Bureau Valley in loss to Annawan-Wethersfield

MANLIUS - The Bureau Valley softball team spotted Annawan-Wethersfield an 5-0 early lead, and couldn’t rally all the way back, though it did have its opportunities Monday.
The Storm rallied within 5-4 after five innings and outhit the visiting Titans (11-7), but in the end they couldn’t overcome four errors, falling 6-5.
“Too many errors and we waited until the third inning until we probably started hitting,” BV coach Greg Sayler said. “Carly pitched a heckuva ball game. We just had too many mistakes, too many extra outs and that ended up costing us at the end.”
The Titans jumped out with two runs in the top of the first and three more in the third to go up 5-0.
The Storm (7-3) picked up single runs in the third and fourth innings and two in the bottom of the fifth, pulling within 5-4 on a RBI hit by Reglin.
Landry Hitzler (RBI), McKinley Canady (RBI), Emily Wright and Reglin (2 RBIs) all had two hits for BV. Stabler also had a RBI hit and Lesleigh Maynard and Madison Smith also hit safely at the top of the lineup.
“We still had 11 hits and the middle of the order hit well. McKinley, Carly, Landry and Emily each had two hits for me,” Sayler said. “We had our chances. We waited too long.”
Reglin was tagged for the loss in the circle despite allowing just one earned run, scattering seven hits while striking out five and walking two.
The Storm stay busy with games Tuesday vs. IVC, Wednesday vs. Amboy and at Orion Friday.