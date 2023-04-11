BCR roundup: Princeton softball hits 7 homers in sweep over Dixon, Monmouth-Roseville

The Princeton Tigresses brought the big bats out Saturday, belting seven home runs while sweeping Dixon and Monmouth-Roseville Saturday at Little Siberia.
Princeton 14, Dixon 13: Ellie Harp had a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh for the Princeton win in the first game Saturday. Harp (3-5, 4 RBIs) and Steph Woolley (2-4, 5 RBIs) each homered twice and Izzy Gibson (3-4, 4 RBIs) dialed deep once in the win. Isa Ibarra had two hits.
Princeton 12, Monmouth-Roseville 2 (5 inn.): Harp (2-2) and Gibson (3-3, 4 RBIs) homered again as the Tigresses completed the sweep. Makayla Hecht (RBI), Slyvie Rutledge (2 RBIs) and Josie Leone (RBI) each had two hits and Woolley had two RBIs.
Freshman Reese Reviglio allowed just one-hit to pick up her second win of the day.
Bureau Valley 15, Polo 0 (4 inn.): The Storm made short work of the Marcos Saturday in Manlius, scoring in each inning, capped by a five-run fourth to end the game by the mercy rule.
BV collected 15 hits, three each for Madison Smith (4 RBIs), Landry Hitzler (3 RBIs) and Liana Ledergeber (3 RBIs) and two each for Lesleigh Maynard and Emma Stabler (RBI).
Carly Reglin pitched a one-hit shutout.
BASEBALL
Bureau Valley 10, Polo 0 (6 inn.): The Storm broke the game open with five runs in the third inning to take an 8-0 lead and cruised to a nonconference victory Saturday in Manlius.
Isaac Attig led the the Storm with three hits (2 RBIs) while Sam Wright (RBI) and Bryce Helms added two hits each and Elijah Endress drove in three runs and Sam Rouse drove in two runs with one hit apiece.
Corban Chhimm went four innings for the win.
Monmouth-Roseville 7, Princeton 5: The Tigers had just four hits and struck out 12 times against two Titans pitchers, falling in a Three Rivers crossover Saturday in Monmouth.
Jordan Reinhardt led the Tigers with two hits.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Mendota: Princeton placed second in Saturday’s Don Gooden Invite, edged by El Paso-Gridley by just two points for the championship, 93-91. It was PHS’ best finish since 2011 and its most points since 2010.
The Tigresses had three firsts, five seconds and 12 top-four finishes overall.
PHS winners were Camryn Driscoll in the 400 (1:01.4, Lexi Bohms in the 3200 (13:11.9) and Miyah Fox in the 100H (17.3).
Driscoll also finished second in the 100 (13.6). Other runner-ups were Morgan Foes in the discus with a PHS meet best of 34.17m (112-1) and Ashlynn Weber in the triple jump at 9.76m (32-0 1/4), the 4 x 200 relay (1:53.9) of Weber, Sophia Oester, Keighley Davis and Fox and the 4 x 400 relay (4:27.1) of Oester, Bohms, Davis and Driscoll.
“We were a little short-handed with spring break starting, so it was nice to get second as a team. Especially since we were focusing on getting a couple of good relay times, which we got,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said.
For Bureau Valley, Emma Mussche was second in the 800 (2:26), Connie Gibson was second in the long jump (4.64m) and third in the triple jump (9.67m) and Maddie Wetzell was third in the 800 (2:29).
The Storm also placed third in the 4 x 100 (54.32) and 4x 200 (1:56.34) relays with Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin, Addison Wessel and Kate Salisbury.
The Amboy co-op’s Elly Jones was second in the 300 hurdles (51.51) and third in the long jump (4.6m)
Hall’s Elizabeth Wozek led Hall with a third-place showing in the pole vault.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Mendota: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House won the 800 (2:01) and placed second in the 1600 (4:49) in Saturday’s Don Gooden Invite.
The Storm also won the 4x800 (9:02.3) on the legs of Austin Hanabarger, Adrian Gallardo, Maddox Moore and House.
Thirds went to Brady Hartz in the 100 (12.2), Gallardo in the 800 (2:12) and the 4x400 relay (3:45.4) of Dylan Macklin, Ben Roth, Gallardo and House.
Princeton swept the top two places in each throw. Payne Miller won the shot at 15.99m (52-5) and Ian Morris won the discus at 47.37m (155-5). Bennett Williams took second in shot at 14.16m (46-5) and discus at 44.26m (145-2).
The Tigers also picked up thirds by Grady Thompson in the long jump at 5.67m (18-7) and the 4x100 relay of Common Green, Thompson, Conner Hickey and Ethan Wallace in 47.16.
Bureau Valley placed third (78.5) and Princeton fifth (65). El Paso-Gridley (154.5) won easily over Kewanee (109) for first.
Princeton (156) placed second overall behind El Paso-Gridley (248.3) in combined boys-girls team scores.
GIRLS SOCCER
At Princeton: Princeton went 1-2 on the day, finishing sixth in its own tournament Saturday.
The Tigresses lost to Morris 3-0 in their opener, beat Sterling 3-0 and then lost in a shootout to Dixon.
Streator beat Orion 1-0 for the championship.