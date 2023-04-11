BCR Roundup for Monday, April 10: Princeton tennis edges Peoria Christian, 3-2

The Princeton tennis team swept both singles matches and won one doubles match to edge visiting Peoria Christian 3-2 on Monday.
In singles play, Tyson Phillips won 6-0, 6-0 while Chase Sims won 6-2, 6-1.
The No. 3 doubles duo of Asa Gartin and Landon Davis claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory to take the meet.
SOFTBALL
Newark 9, Princeton 7: The Tigresses (4-5) committed four errors and saw their four-game win streak snapped on the road Monday.
Kelsea Klingenberg had two hits while Isa Ibarra and Sam Woolley drove in two runs each.
Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Bureau Valley 5: The Titans held on for a win over the host Storm in nonconference play at Manlius Monday.