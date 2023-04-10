Today’s Ticket for Monday, April 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the area sports schedule for Monday, April 10

Baseball: Sycamore at La Salle-Peru, Amboy at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Peoria Christian at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Marquette, Henry-Midland at Putnam County, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: East Peoria at DePue-Hall, Indian Creek at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: St. Bede, Putnam County, Amboy co-op at Bureau Valley Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Carl Sandburg at IVCC (DH), 3 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Sandwich, Annawan-Wethersfield at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.