BCR Roundup for Thursday, April 7: Princeton girls win first Ferris Invite title in 20 years

The Princeton girls ran off with their first Howard-Monier Invitational track and field championship since 2003 Thursday at Bryant Field.
Princeton totaled 155 points on the strength of five first-place finishes three seconds and six thirds to top runner-up Bureau Valley (116). St. Bede took third (100), Annawan/Wethersfield (98) was fourth (98) and Hall was fifth (68) in the five-team field.
“An excellent performance by the team. I asked a lot out of them and they came through with great efforts,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said. “It was nice to win this one since it’s been quite a while since we’d done so. I was very proud of them for sure.”
Two for winners for the Tigresses turned in PHS meet bests - Morgan Foes in the discus at 36.32m (119-2) and Miyah Fox in the 100 HH (17.17). Foes also took second in the shot put at 10.01m (32-10).
Other PHS winners were Camryn Driscoll in the 400 meters (1:03.11), Morgan Richards in the shot put (10.72m/35-2), the 4x100 relay of Ashlynn Weber, Georgie Fulton, Scarlet Fulton and Fox (54.38) and the 4x800 of Driscoll, Sophia Oester, Avery Waca and Lexi Bohms (11:20.64).
Jillian Hulsing cleared 1.47 meters to win the high jump for Bureau Valley, while teammate Ashlyn Ledergerber won the pole vault (2.28m). The Storm’s Lynzie Cady was second in both the 400 (1:06.68) and long jump (15-0). BV also claimed seconds in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won the 100 (13.23) and the 200 (27.82) and Anna Lopez won the long jump at 4.92m (16-2) and the triple jump at 10.54m (34-7).
Lopez and Bosnich also teamed up with Rubi De La Torre and Emerald De La Torre to win the 4x200 (1:55.25).
Hall got second-place finishes from Promise Giacometti in the 100 (14.03), Isabella Templeton in the high jump (1.37m) and Elizabeth Wozek in the pole vault (2.13m).
BASEBALL
Newman 6, Bureau Valley 1: The Comets scored three runs in the first inning and one in the second to cruise to a Three Rivers East victory at Manlius Thursday.
Corban Chhimm drove in the Storm’s lone run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Sam Rouse led the Storm with two hits.
Newman was the home team with the game being moved late Monday due to wet fields in Sterling.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 7, Newman 0: Bureau Valley’s Madison Smith spun a no-hitter and struck out 12 with two walks to pitch the Storm to a Three Rivers East victory at Sterling Thursday.
The Storm did all of their scoring in the first four innings with one in each of the first two, three in the third and two in the fourth.
BV belted 13 hits, led by Smith and Landry Hitzler with three each and two apiece for Liana Ledergerber (3 RBIs) and Emma Stabler (RBI).
St. Bede 4, Mendota 0: Addie Bontz led off the game with a home run and the Bruins led the whole way to earn a Three Rivers East win in Mendota Thursday.
Bontz finished 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Bella Pinter was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI for St. Bede (6-1, 4-0), while Maci Kelly was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Reagan Stoudt threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 13 batters and walking two.
Princeton 13, Hall 3 (5 inn.): Kelsea Klingenberg was 2 for 3 with an inside-the-park home run, three runs and two RBIs to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers East victory in Spring Valley Thursday.
Freshman Makayla Hecht doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in a run for Princeton (2-4, 2-0), while Izzy Gibson was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run.
Another freshman, Sylvie Rutledge, earned the win, allowing three runs on four this with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
Kailey Edwards drove in two runs for Hall (0-6, 0-4).
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Kewanee: St. Bede finished third in a four-team meet Thursday. Tom Makransky cleared 3.05 meters (10-0) to win the pole vault for the Bruins, while Logan Pineda, Brody Hahn, Greyson Marincic and Trajan Raffety ran a 3:58.11 to win the 4x400.